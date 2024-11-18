Call To Action: Child Abuse Is A Grim And Everyday Reality Which We Must Wipe Out

Representational Image | File

The World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse, observed annually on November 19, highlights the need to protect children from violence, exploitation, and neglect. In India, child abuse remains a critical issue affecting children across all socioeconomic strata. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has recorded alarming increases in reported cases, encompassing physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, as well as neglect. While legal frameworks such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act are in place, gaps in implementation and social stigma hinder effective prevention and justice.

Child abuse in India manifests in numerous forms, including physical violence, sexual exploitation, emotional neglect, and forced labor. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded over 1.49 lakh crimes against children in 2021, a 16.2% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, a significant portion of these crimes involved sexual offenses, with nearly 53% of children in a 2007 Ministry of Women and Child Development study reporting experiences of sexual abuse. Tragically, the perpetrators are often those in positions of trust—family members, teachers, or neighbors—compounding the victims’ trauma.

India has enacted several laws to protect children from abuse. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, is a cornerstone legislation designed to safeguard minors from sexual abuse and exploitation. Under POCSO, all forms of sexual offenses against children are criminalised, and child-friendly legal procedures are mandated to reduce secondary trauma during the judicial process.

Additionally, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, focuses on the rehabilitation of child victims and the punishment of offenders. Despite these legal safeguards, challenges remain. Conviction rates for crimes against children are low — standing at 36.1% in 2021 — while pendency rates for cases under POCSO hover around 90%. These statistics underscore the need for swifter legal processes and stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Understanding the causes behind child abuse is crucial for addressing the issue effectively. Poverty and lack of education are significant factors, forcing many children into labor or unsafe environments where they are more vulnerable to exploitation. Cultural taboos and social norms also play a role, particularly in cases of sexual abuse. Victims and their families often refrain from reporting abuse due to fear of social stigma, mistrust in law enforcement, or lack of awareness about legal recourse.

The rise of digital platforms has introduced new dimensions to child abuse. Online sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, and grooming are growing concerns. A 2020 study by Interpol and the Ministry of Home Affairs found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) circulation had increased during the COVID-19 lockdown, as children spent more time online without adequate supervision.

The effects of child abuse extend far beyond the immediate physical harm. Survivors often grapple with long-term psychological consequences, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Academic underperformance, social withdrawal, and difficulties in forming healthy relationships are common among child abuse survivors. Moreover, untreated trauma can perpetuate cycles of abuse and neglect, affecting future generations.

The tragic case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, who was brutally raped and murdered in 2018, shocked the nation and highlighted the urgent need for systemic change. Similarly, a recent incident in Delhi saw a minor rescued from bonded labor, where she had endured years of physical abuse. These cases underscore not only the gravity of child abuse in India but also the gaps in preventive and corrective measures.

Amid these grim realities, there are glimmers of hope in the form of proactive measures and awareness campaigns. The Childline 1098 helpline, managed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating abused children. Receiving millions of calls annually, the helpline provides immediate intervention, counseling, and referrals to relevant authorities.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Bachpan Bachao Andolan, founded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, have been pivotal in combating child trafficking and forced labor. Their grassroots efforts, combined with legal advocacy, have led to the rescue of thousands of children from exploitative situations.

Community-based initiatives, such as the “Child-Friendly Villages” model, empower local communities to take responsibility for child protection. These villages prioritise education, eliminate child labor, and promote awareness about abuse prevention. Additionally, schools in progressive states are beginning to incorporate comprehensive sex education programs, equipping children with knowledge to recognise and report abuse.

While interventions exist, significant gaps hinder their effectiveness. Many rural areas lack access to legal aid, counseling services, or child protection committees. Additionally, frontline workers such as teachers and healthcare providers are often not adequately trained to identify or address signs of abuse. A systemic reluctance to address sensitive issues like child sexual abuse hampers progress. For instance, a 2017 study by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights found that 50% of teachers were hesitant to discuss topics like “good touch and bad touch” with their students. Overcoming these cultural barriers is crucial for fostering a preventive environment.

Preventing child abuse requires a multi-faceted approach involving families, schools, communities and media. Parents and caregivers must be educated about child protection laws and the importance of open communication with their children. Schools should serve as safe spaces, with trained counselors and mechanisms for reporting abuse.

Media can play a transformative role by highlighting survivor stories, advocating for policy changes, and challenging stigmas around reporting abuse. Campaigns like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” have demonstrated the potential of public awareness initiatives to effect change when coupled with actionable strategies.

The World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse is a timely reminder of the work that remains to be done. Child abuse in India is not merely a legal or governmental issue — it is a societal challenge requiring collective will and sustained action. By strengthening laws, enhancing public awareness, and prioritising the well-being of survivors, India can make meaningful strides toward ending this pervasive issue.

Children are the nation’s future, and protecting them is not just a moral obligation but a necessity for the country’s progress. On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe, nurturing environment where every child can thrive without fear.

