Bharat: The Ancient Lighthouse The Modern World Still Needs

A symbolic reflection on Bharat’s timeless spiritual legacy and message of universal peace | Representational Image

Bharat, i.e., India, is the holiest of the holy lands, considered to be the most sacred among world pilgrimage sites. The culture and traditions of this great country are as old as the world itself, which is why Bharat was once the lighthouse of the world.

Bharat has always welcomed people of all religions or races, and people of this great nation live with the feeling of oneness with each other. That’s the reason that even today, the entire world looks up to our country for spiritual wisdom.

"Live and let live" is the policy inscribed in the very heart of every Indian, and none can deny that India wanted this to become the policy of all nations, at least in Asia, for which the principles of “Panchsheel” were advocated by the then prime minister of India at the historical Bandung Conference.

However, the recent happenings across the border, resulting from sheer arrogance, insatiable lust for power, and expansionist ideas, seem to have polluted the atmosphere. In this context it should clearly be understood that the will of a nation to live peacefully while making legitimate development cannot be crushed by the military power of another nation.

What makes the world peaceless today is the fact that man has not yet realised the truth that the factors that lead nations to race for military superiority and subjugation of others are religious bigotry, lust for power or a spirit of revenge. Because of his lust for power, man cheats himself of happiness. It is a pity that he easily forgets that the power of arms or money without the power to rule one's own mind is worse than evil.

Remember! Lasting happiness depends not on power to dominate others but on mastery over our own demoniac traits. Thus, man needs to be reminded, in an effective manner, that if he does not kill the demons of hate, anger and war with the weapons of love and universal brotherhood, the demons will kill mankind.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com