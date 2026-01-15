The Invisible Power That Shapes Life

Thought, awareness and inner reflection shape attitudes, perceptions and actions, quietly influencing the course of everyday life | Representational Image

It is said that thoughts are the unspoken language of the soul. They bring the past into the present and carry it forward into the future. They are cyclical in movement and vibrant in nature, and hence it is said that ‘our thoughts create vibrations around us’, which may be negative or positive. They create awareness, and they emerge out of awareness.

From awareness to identity

For example, the awareness of ‘Who am I?’ When I see myself as a spiritual being, the thoughts that I have of myself connect me to what is real and true to me. However, it has been found that almost 80% of what we think is out of habit and not from awareness. Why? Simply because we have become so wrapped up in our habits that we are not able to discern our thoughts and feelings and, therefore, do not know how to transform them when we interact with others and their environment.

Habit versus conscious thinking

However, if we are aware of our own thinking, then we can anticipate the responses of others to our thinking. Awareness in thinking is to observe what is going on; to mentally see the whole picture; to be in touch with how it is affecting me; to listen carefully to what is being asked of me and what guidance is needed from me.

Power of pure thought

So, when we are aware of the now, we can quickly pick up on the things that we are being subtly influenced by and, using the power of pure thought, transform the energy into a benevolent attitude before it forms itself into a negative attitude. When the term ‘pure thought’ is used, it refers to the understanding of how the subtle power of thought purifies the mind and liberates us from negative attitudes.

From thought to action

It is about following the subtle trajectory of how thought moves from awareness to attitude, to my perception of situations and my vision of others, and finally to the actions I choose.

The seed of cause and effect

So, at the end of it, we should realise the fact that “thought is the seed of cause and effect”, and it is active energy present everywhere.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com.