Beware, UCC Can Even Boomerang

The support expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has created ripples in the political landscape of India. While the issue has managed to unite the Opposition, notwithstanding the Aam Aadmi Party’s nuanced stance, there is a concern that it might serve as a distraction from more pressing matters, such as the government's handling of rising prices, unemployment, and violence in Manipur. Rather than allowing the UCC to become a red herring, the Opposition should seize the opportunity to demand clarity from the BJP on the specifics of the proposed code. By doing so, they can redirect the narrative, highlighting potential implications and challenges that might arise, including the impact on marginalised communities like the tribals, Dalits, women and the possible loss of privileges for certain sections of society, such as the Brahmins in their role as Hindu priests.

Most people see the UCC as a Muslim-bashing exercise. On the contrary, it can act like a boomerang for the BJP. For instance, a DMK leader in Tamil Nadu wants the UCC to be introduced first among the Hindus by de-reserving the priestly jobs. In no case can the BJP advocate the UCC for one section and special privileges for another. The UCC is no doubt an important issue, as it figures in the Directive Principles of the Constitution. Nonetheless, it should not overshadow other critical concerns faced by the country. Instead of allowing the UCC to consume the entire political discourse, the Opposition should demand that prime minister provide a detailed outline of what the UCC entails. By doing so, they can force him to address the concerns of various communities that might be affected by its implementation. This will not only hold him accountable for the potential consequences but also ensure a more informed public debate on the matter.

When the Hindu Code Bill was initiated by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, it was opposed by the orthodox Hindus, who received strong support for their cause from President Rajendra Prasad. Eventually, this forced Nehru to go slow on the Bill and even water down its provisions. One of the key challenges of implementing the UCC lies in its potential impact on marginalised communities, including the tribals. The violence in Manipur would have shocked tribals all over the country as they feel that it is their brethren who have been at the receiving end. The Opposition can raise questions about the loss of privileges that these communities might experience under the proposed code. By advocating for their rights and seeking assurances from the government, the Opposition can demonstrate their commitment to protecting the interests of all citizens, particularly those who stand to be adversely affected by the UCC.

In sharp contrast, a section of the BJP wants the debate to focus entirely on the Muslim man’s right to have four wives and the injustices that Muslim women suffer from. The Opposition can also draw attention to the potential implications of the UCC on certain sections of society, such as Brahmins who hold a monopoly on being Hindu priests. Incidentally, they are the most vocal and ardent supporters of the BJP. Their influence is much more than their number seems to suggest, except in UP. This would not only help them expand their support base but also expose the complexities and challenges associated with implementing the UCC. Also, it presents an opportunity to advocate for inclusive decision-making processes.

The Opposition can demand that the government start consultations with all stakeholders, including religious and social groups, to gather diverse perspectives and address concerns effectively. By doing so, they can promote a democratic and participatory approach, ensuring that the interests and rights of all citizens are protected. Leaving the matter entirely to the Law Commission is not the right way, particularly when the previous commission had ruled that there was no urgency for the UCC. The Modi government wants to prove to the electorate that it has implemented all its three key promises, namely Ayodhya, Article 370 and the UCC. The Opposition can strategically redirect the narrative towards the government's failures and demand clarity on the specifics of the UCC.