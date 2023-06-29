AAP Extends ‘In-Principle’ Support For UCC: Sandeep Pathak

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak | File

In the first signs that the BJP and the AAP can share political space in a spirit of accommodation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its ‘in principle’ support for the Uniform Civil Code, which PM Modi had pushed for on Tuesday at an event in Madhya Pradesh.

Almost half of the AAP leadership is languishing in Tihar Jail and badly needs a political lifeline, which may come its way if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accommodates the BJP on the UCC -- a centrepiece of the latter’s political narrative in the run-up to 2024 general elections.

However, a quid pro quo need not necessarily mean that AAP has been co-opted by the BJP.

AAP's in-principle support to UCC

Sandeep Pathak, AAP's national general secretary (organisation) and a Rajya Sabha MP, clarified the party position while talking with news portals, "In principle, we support a Uniform Civil Code. The Constitution's Article 44 also supports it. But since this issue concerns all religious communities, there should be wide-ranging consultations and efforts to build consensus."

Article 44 of the Constitution states: "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

Faceoff with Congress

The AAP's stand on the UCC is playing out against the backdrop of its faceoff with the Congress on the Delhi government Ordinance. After the Opposition conclave in Patna last week to chalk out a joint strategy for 2024, the AAP said it would be "very difficult for it to be part of any alliance that includes Congress" till the main opposition party publicly denounces the Centre's ordinance on Delhi. The Congress, however, is adamant it will make known its stand only in Parliament.

Stresses on need for the opposition to unite

Significantly, the AAP also said on Wednesday it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 general elections. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with AAP leaders from Delhi and Haryana, party general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak also stressed the need for opposition parties to unite against the BJP and said it depends on the Congress' "attitude".