Arvind Kejriwal, health services & fight against corona

Poor expenditure on both health and education have together ensured that India’s ranking on human development barely hovers a notch above countries like Central African Republic and Niger, but way down in the world.

That is why India’s data on coronavirus cases – 34 confirmed cases till Sunday – may be misleading. If a person has a running nose, you can be sure that the doctors will ignore him, unless someone demands a virus test. Moreover, government hospital wards are terribly cramped for space – perfect for spreading virus contamination.

India could see more COVID-19 deaths, but certified as dying of respiratory ailments, or even natural causes. Life remains cheap in India. Wrong classification of the cause of death is not unusual.

That is why you can be sure that Kejriwal will get re-elected , even emulated, in the coming years. He has provided the people of Delhi with mohalla (community) clinics where routine ailments can be diagnosed and attended to within hours, not days. His decision to make government schools better than private schools is a lesson for every politician. No wonder then that Kejriwal remains a darling for marginalised communities.

The rich may not like Kejriwal. They can still afford to give their children private education. Most of them are educated enough themselves and can help children study the basics at home as well. They can even afford private medical treatment. Not so when it comes to the teeming millions of poor people. They need good education so that their children can climb the ranks and outshine their parents. And they need good health facilities so that children do not die in their prime.