'Is She Your Nanny?' Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan For Calling Pregnant Wife Natasha Dalal His 'Caretaker'

On Wednesday, May 8, Varun Dhawan, who is expecting his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, posted a heartfelt birthday message for her on his social media. However, he faced criticism for referring to his wife as his 'caretaker' in the note.

The Student Of The Year actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever."

Check out the video:

A user in the comments section wrote, "Caretaker? what is she your nanny?? Your grandma? So bad!" While another wrote, "Caretaker? Like seriously, Are you for real."

"What is caretaker. Nurse hui kia," wrote another.

Take a look at the comments:

Earlier this year, in February, Varun announced that he was expecting his first child with Natasha. He wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Recently, he shared a video of him commencing the shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which reunites him with Janhvi. Apart from them, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.

The film is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

Apart from this, Varun also has Citadel: Honey

Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and No Entry sequel.