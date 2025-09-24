Zimbabwe Truck Driver Falls Asleep For 2 Minutes On Highway Before Crash: Shocking Dashcam Footage Surfaces | X/@KreatelyMedia

Zimbabwe: A truck driver in Zimbabwe was caught falling asleep behind the wheel for nearly two minutes before crashing his vehicle, narrowly avoiding collisions with other road users. The vehicle's dashcam recorded the shocking moment, which is now doing the rounds on social media.

The incident, which reportedly took place near Bulawayo, although the exact location remains unconfirmed, raised alarm over the risks of driver fatigue on long-haul routes.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Dashcam captures close calls

The video shows the truck veering dangerously off the road as the driver dozes, passing within metres of two oncoming trucks and a car. Despite repeated alerts from the vehicle’s fatigue warning system urging the driver to rest, he continued without stopping. At one point, he briefly opened his eyes but quickly fell asleep again, leading to the eventual crash.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were struck during the incident. However, the footage has been described by viewers as a chilling reminder of how quickly fatigue can endanger lives on the road. GPS data from the recording suggests the incident took place on a main highway near Bulawayo.

Safety concerns raised

Road safety advocates have warned that the video illustrates the urgent need for better rest compliance among truck drivers and stronger fatigue monitoring by transport companies. Stressing the importance of enforcing rest breaks and investing in safety technology, an advocate said, "This could have ended in disaster," as cited by EFFA.

The viral footage has also led to online debate about the effectiveness of in-cab alert systems and the responsibilities of both drivers and employers in preventing fatigue-related crashes.