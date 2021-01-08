'You will pay': Back on Twitter after 12 hour 'ban', Trump has a stern message for supporters who stormed US Capitol

As violent pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, President Donald Trump found himself blocked from using multiple social media platforms. His admonishment of those wreaking havoc had been a rather sympathetic post that reiterated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud - a fact that many contend may have contributed to the crisis.
While Trump's Twitter account has been 'unlocked' after 12 hours, Facebook and Instragram have declined to do so. "We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks," read the message from the Facebook Newsroom.
Since returning to Twitter, the President has posted only one update - a video message condemning the violent attack perpetuated by his supporters. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders," he can be heard saying.
Accusing the demonstrators who had stormed the Capitol of having defiled the seat of American democracy, President Trump promised repercussions. "To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high, but now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored," he said.
Trump who rather grudgingly conceded to Biden hours after the attack, even as he insisted that he noted that he "totally disagreed" with the poll results, has promised an "orderly" transition.
"Now, Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," Trump said on Friday.
