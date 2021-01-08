'You will pay': Back on Twitter after 12 hour 'ban', Trump has a stern message for supporters who stormed US Capitol

As violent pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, President Donald Trump found himself blocked from using multiple social media platforms. His admonishment of those wreaking havoc had been a rather sympathetic post that reiterated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud - a fact that many contend may have contributed to the crisis.

While Trump's Twitter account has been 'unlocked' after 12 hours, Facebook and Instragram have declined to do so. "We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks," read the message from the Facebook Newsroom.