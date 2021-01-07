'Even though I totally disagree...': Trump concedes, commits to 'orderly' transition as US Congress certifies Biden's win

President Donald Trump may not be in agreement with the US Presidential poll results, but he now appears to have accepted his defeat. According to reports, the President has issued a statement on January 7, stating that he would commit to an "orderly" transition of power even though he "totally disagreed with the outcome of the election".

The news come shortly after a Joint Session of the US Congress on Thursday formally certified the electoral victory of Joe Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election.