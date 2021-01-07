Donald Trump 'indefinitely' blocked from using Facebook, Instagram after supporters storm US Capitol

Earlier in the day, Facebook and YouTube removed Trump's video to his supporters who stormed the US Capitol. In the one-minute video, Trump said: "I know you are pained, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We've to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play in the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," he added.

Twitter also removed several tweets from Trump, where he spoke on the violent protests at the US Capitol.

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump's decision to use the platform to "condone rather than condemn" the actions of his supporters at the US Capitol has "disturbed people in the US and around the world".

Here is Mark Zuckerberg complete statement:

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence.

Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.

Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

What happened at the US Capitol?

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. According to reports, 52 people have been arrested thus far.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday said that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20. "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement. Commenting on the certification, Trump said the decision "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history." "It's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election fraud.