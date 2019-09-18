Yemenis attacked Saudi oil sites as warning: Hassan Rouhani

Tehran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday Yemenis targeted Saudi oil facilities as a “warning” about a possible wider war in response to the kingdom’s US-backed intervention in their conflict-ravaged country.

“The Yemenis... haven’t hit a hospital, they haven’t hit a school, they haven’t hit Sanaa bazaar. They just hit an industrial centre... to warn you,” Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning it would respond to any action, state media said Wednesday.

Also, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday instructed Steven Mnuchin, the US Secretary of the Treasury to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.