‘Xi Will Give Me A Big, Fat Hug’: Trump Claims China Agreed Not To Arm Iran

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) | AFP File Image

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, stating that he personally raised the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping and received assurances in response.

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In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Beijing supported his efforts to ensure the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route that has seen rising tensions in recent months. He wrote that China appreciated his efforts to keep the route accessible for global trade and claimed that Chinese leaders had agreed not to send arms to Tehran.

Trump added that he expects a warm reception from Xi during his upcoming visit to China, suggesting the two leaders were cooperating effectively and that diplomacy was preferable to military conflict. However, he also warned that the United States retained strong military capabilities if required.

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Earlier, speaking to Fox Business, Trump said he had written directly to Xi asking him to stop any weapons transfers to Iran. According to him, Xi responded with a letter stating that China was not supplying weapons to Tehran.

The remarks come as the Trump administration increases pressure on countries suspected of aiding Iran militarily. Trump recently warned that nations found providing weapons to Iran could face heavy economic consequences, including tariffs of up to 50 percent.

He also defended recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming the action prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons within weeks. Trump further expressed confidence that Gulf nations would likely remain safe from further Iranian attacks, adding that a US blockade on Iranian ports had faced limited resistance from major global powers.