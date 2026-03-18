 Trump Suggests 'Finishing Off' Iran, Slams Allies Over Hormuz Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTrump Suggests 'Finishing Off' Iran, Slams Allies Over Hormuz Crisis

Trump Suggests 'Finishing Off' Iran, Slams Allies Over Hormuz Crisis

US President Donald Trump suggested “finishing off” Iran and urged nations dependent on the Strait of Hormuz to secure the route after Tehran shut it following US-Israel strikes. Iran has retaliated with regional attacks, causing casualties and market disruption. Trump criticised allies as “non-responsive” and called Iran the world’s top terror sponsor.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday stirred fresh controversy after suggesting that Washington could “finish off” what he described as the “Iranian terror state,” while pressing nations dependent on the Strait of Hormuz to assume responsibility for securing the vital shipping route.

In posts on Truth Social, Trump criticised allies for being “non-responsive” amid escalating conflict in West Asia. His remarks come weeks after the United States and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran on February 28, reportedly killing about 1,300 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel and US-linked targets across Jordan, Iraq and Gulf nations, causing casualties, infrastructure damage and turbulence in global energy and aviation markets.

Read Also
'Not A Single Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's Stern Warning After Donald Trump's 'Strait Of...
article-image

Iran has also effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, disrupting a crucial oil transit corridor. Trump urged allies, including China, to intervene and help reopen the waterway.

In another post, he labelled Iran the world’s “number one state sponsor of terror,” asserting that the US was “rapidly putting them out of business,” signalling a hardline stance amid fears of a broader regional conflict.

Follow us on