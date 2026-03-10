'Not A Single Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's Stern Warning After Donald Trump's Strait Of Hormuz Takeover Remark |

Tehran: Tensions in the Middle East escalated further as Iran warned that it would not allow even one litre of oil to be exported from the region if attacks against it continue, amid an ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The warning came from Iran’s military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it could block oil shipments from the region if hostilities persist. Iran’s state-run broadcaster Press TV shared the statement in a social media update, quoting the IRGC as saying Tehran would not permit any oil exports from the region to countries involved in the conflict.

IRGC: Iran will now allow export of single liter of oil from region to belligerent party, accomplices



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/4fKD01qk9d — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 10, 2026

The threat has intensified concerns around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes. The route has become a focal point of the escalating crisis, which has now entered its second week.

Amid the rising tensions, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that any attempt to disrupt global oil shipments would trigger severe consequences. Speaking in an interview, Trump said Iran had already fired most of its weapons and cautioned the country against further escalation.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "As we continue Operation Epic Fury, we're also focused on keeping energy and oil flowing to the world. I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply. If Iran does anything to do… pic.twitter.com/tkeQajVQQL — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026

“They have shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country,” Trump said. He added that if Iran interfered with global oil flows, “that would be the end of Iran.”

Trump also stated that the Strait of Hormuz remained open for now but indicated that the US was considering taking control of the strategic passage to ensure the continued flow of energy supplies.

Read Also Oil Prices Surge Past $100 Per Barrel As Iran Conflict Disrupts Strait Of Hormuz Shipping

Located between Iran and Oman, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy markets. The escalating conflict has already disrupted commercial shipping in the area, raising fears of major supply interruptions and pushing global crude oil prices higher.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned that oil tankers passing through the strait must be very careful, signalling heightened tensions in the shipping corridor.

Trump's Warning To Iran Over Blocking Oil Shipments

Trump had previously warned Tehran that if it attempted to block oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the US would respond with far stronger military action. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said Iran would be hit '20 times harder' if it interfered with the flow of oil through the waterway.