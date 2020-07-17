Xi Jinping chairs leadership meeting on flood control in China

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday chaired a leadership meeting on the flood control and relief work.

Xi stressed putting people's lives and property first and taking more forceful measures to do a good job in flood control and relief work, at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Since June, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, Party committees and governments at all levels, relevant departments, the armed forces, cadres and the people have worked together to yield positive results in flood control and relief work, Xi said.

He said the work concerns the safety of people's lives and property, as well as food, economic, social and national security, and it is very important to do it well because this year is crucial in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and fighting poverty.

Xi stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation because the rainfall in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River remains heavy, while relatively severe floods could occur in other areas, including the middle and upper reaches of the Yellow River.

The CPC Central Committee has paid great attention to this year's flood control and rescue work, the meeting said.

On May 19, Xi chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and ordered preparations to prevent and control floods in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the meeting said.

Xi also issued many instructions on coordinating epidemic containment efforts with flood control work, ordering Party committees and governments at all levels to go all out to save lives and safeguard property.