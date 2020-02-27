Wrath of Corona over europe

Paris: Europe is on red alert for the killer coronavirus as Greece on Wednesday became the latest country to confirm a case of the deadly infection sweeping the world, according to Daily Mail.

Also, a 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced on Wednesday. The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesday evening, bringing the death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon. The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in hospital in mid-February.

Fifty more cases including six children of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Italy, taking the toll past 370. Twelve patients have died.

Cases from Italy have now been confirmed in Austria, Croatia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Greece and Spain, as well as Algeria and Brazil.

Meanwhile, "Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva, according to a written version of his speech.