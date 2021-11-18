World Toilet Day 2021: Funny memes that will make you laugh really hard

Who knew toilets would have an entire day on the calendar dedicated to awareness. Yes, believe it or not, on November 19, World Toilet Day is observed globally.

But, why would such an ordinary household device have a whole day dedicated to it every year?

Without toilets and sanitation systems, our health, water resources and environment would face severe negative consequences. Throughout history and, even today, many diseases, illnesses and deaths have been caused by a lack of toilets and sanitary systems.

However, no matter what which day it is, social media is always flooded with memes and humorous posts. And what better than poop itself to get trolled?

While creating awareness about toilet hygiene and sanitation here's a look at some of the most funniest memes that would tickle your funniest bone:

