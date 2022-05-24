World Thyroid Day: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, all you need to know

World Thyroid Day (WTD) is observed on May 25th every year, to increase awareness of thyroid, namely the importance of their timely diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

What is Thyroid?

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland inside the throat that produces T3 (Thyroxine) and T4 (Triiodothyronine).

It also regulates the body's metabolism and abnormalities in this may cause dysfunctioning body systems.

Thyroid conditions

Thyroid disorders are very common worldwide and affect people of all ages and have a large range of symptoms. The decrease in thyroid hormone causes hypothyroidism (sudden weight gain) and the increase in thyroid hormone causes hyperthyroidism.

Anyone who suspects they have a thyroid issue, especially those with a family history, should visit a doctor.

Causes of Thyroid

A thyroid disorder may be caused due to several factors such as iodine deficiency, inflammation of the thyroid gland, cancerous tumours, radiation therapy.

There are several treatment options available for both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

Treatment

A doctor may recommend various diagnostic tests to a patient if he suspects an underlying thyroid disorder.

The tests include simple blood tests that are used to determine the levels of thyroid hormones namely T3, T4 and TSH in the body. The doctor may prescribe medication or hormone replacement therapy. In severe cases, surgery may also be required.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:47 PM IST