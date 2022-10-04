World Teacher's Day 2022: History, significance and theme

Education International

Also known as International Teachers Day, World Teachers Day is held yearly on October 5. Since its set up in 1994, the day celebrates the marking of the ” teaching in Freedom” in 1996.

It is observed all over the world over since 1994 after the UNESCO Recommendation concerning Teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.

Theme

The theme this year is – The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.

History

On October 5th, 1966, the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) signed a recommendation concerning the “Status of Teachers.”

This guidance hoped to target and investigate the status and situation of teachers across the world. From their working conditions, recruitment, rights, and responsibilities, this historic recommendation set a high standard of practice in the workplace.

To recognize this significant anniversary and commemorate the signing of the 1966 document, UNESCO created International Teacher’s Day in 1994. The focus is aimed primarily at the issues faced by teachers and the goals outlined in the recommendation.

This year marks the 25 year anniversary of the 1997 UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel, which complements the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

Together, these instruments constitute the main reference framework on the rights and responsibilities of teachers and educators. Both stress the importance of teacher autonomy and academic freedom in building a world in which education and learning are truly universal.

Significance

Even today, a continuing challenge worldwide is the shortage of teachers. There are an estimated 264 million children and youth still out of school globally.

To reach the 2030 Education Goals of universal primary and secondary education, the world needs to recruit almost 69 million new teachers.

This ‘teacher gap’ is more pronounced among vulnerable populations, such as girls, children with disabilities, refugee and migrant children, or poor children living in rural or remote areas.

As indicated by UNESCO, World Teachers’ Day speaks to a massive token of the mindfulness, comprehension and thankfulness showed for the fundamental commitment that educators make in advancement by teaching.

The Education International (EI) organisation firmly trusts that World Teachers’ Day ought to be globally perceived and celebrated far and wide. EI likewise believes that the standards of the 1966/97 suggestions ought to be considered for execution in all countries.

More than 100 nations celebrate the World Teachers’ Day globally. The endeavours of Education International and its 401 associations have added to this broadly spread acknowledgement. Consistently, EI dispatches an open mindfulness crusade to feature the commitments of the teaching calling.