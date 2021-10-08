World Post Day 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 annually . The Universal Postal Union (UPU) was established in 1874 with its headquarters in Berne, Switzerland. It created a global communication revolution, introducing the possibility to send letters to any country in the world.

World Post Day was declared by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Significantly, 150 countries across the globe participate in the celebration annually.

New products and services of the post are introduced on this day.

Postal network comprises of more than 650,000 offices and 5.3 million staff globally. All the hard work and dedication of the employees in the industry is appreciated and they're rewarded on this day.

ALSO READ World Post Day 2018: 5 art fanatics and their tryst to revive postcards in a digital era

New stamps and activities such cultural, sport and other recreational are held.

Most importantly, World Post Day creates awareness on the role of the postal sector in businesses’ and everyday lives. It highlights the contribution of postal services to the social and economic development of countries.

Every year the day is celebrated with a specific theme. The theme of World Post Day 2021 is "Innovate to recover."

“On World Post Day, we recognize the invaluable contributions of postal workers to our societies and economies. The vast postal network – involving millions of workers moving billions of pieces of mail through hundreds of thousands of post offices – is woven into our societies, connecting communities the world over. ” - UN Secretary-General's Message

Advertisement

ALSO READ World Post Day 2018: 5 most rare and expensive stamps in history

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:56 PM IST