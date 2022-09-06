World leaders mistakenly congratulate woman named Liz Trussell thinking she is UK PM Liz Truss

UK PM Liz Truss | AP

Recently, a woman named Liz Trussell is enjoying her moment in the limelight after many world leaders, including Sweden's Prime Minister, confused her for the next Prime Minister on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Trussell has her Twitter account claimed as @Liztruss before the incoming PM whose own handle is @trussliz- leading to congratulatory messages being sent to the wrong person after Boris Johnson was replaced yesterday.

Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson tweeted, "Congratulations to Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and the UK will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. Important for our citizens, economies and security."

‘Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready,’ Trussell, who has over 2,475 followers and is following 127, said in a reply.

British woman Liz Trussell, who tweets as @LizTruss, has been spending the morning replying to world leaders and it's possibly the best thing in the history of the internet. pic.twitter.com/hGGbc7FPMm — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) September 6, 2022

UK PM Liz Truss's Twitter account handle has over 361.4k followers and has the slogan 'Trusted To Deliver' in the banner.

Liz Truss was on Tuesday formally appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the third female premier of the country.

Truss travelled to the 96-year-old monarch's Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to meet the Queen who formally asked her to form a new government.

On Monday, Truss defeated former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take charge as Britain's new Prime Minister.