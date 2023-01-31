World Hijab Day: Celebrating diversity and inclusion |

World Hijab Day is an annual event celebrated on February 1st that recognizes the hijab as a symbol of religious freedom and equality. This day is celebrated to promote understanding, respect, and acceptance of women who choose to wear the hijab.

The hijab is a headscarf worn by Muslim women to cover their hair, neck, and chest. It is an important aspect of their religious beliefs and identity, and represents their devotion to God. On World Hijab Day, non-Muslim women are encouraged to wear the hijab for a day to gain a better understanding of the experiences of Muslim women who wear it every day.

The event was founded in 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Bangladeshi immigrant who wanted to create a platform for Muslim women to express themselves and challenge the negative stereotypes surrounding the hijab. Since then, World Hijab Day has become a global event with participants from over 140 countries.

The goal of World Hijab Day is to promote religious freedom and equality for all people, regardless of their religion, race, or gender. By wearing the hijab, non-Muslim women can learn more about the hijab and the experiences of Muslim women who choose to wear it. This helps to break down barriers and promotes greater understanding and acceptance.

World Hijab Day is an important event that promotes religious freedom, equality, and understanding. By wearing the hijab for a day, non-Muslim women can gain a better understanding of the experiences of Muslim women who choose to wear it every day. This event helps to break down barriers and promotes a more inclusive and accepting world for everyone.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)