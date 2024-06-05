World Cities Summit: Singapore President Tharman Presents Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize 2024 To Mexico City

(From left to right) Loh Chin Hua, CEO and Executive Director of Keppel Ltd; Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore; Eduardo Clark, Head of Mexico City’s Digital Innovation Agency; Agustin Garcia-Lopez Loaeza, Ambassador of Mexico to Singapore. Photo courtesy: Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore |

The World Cities Summit (WCS) 2024 concluded in Singapore yesterday, with about 3,500 delegates and trade visitors, from close to 100 cities, attending various WCS programmes (June 2-4). During the Summit, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam presented the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize 2024 to Mexico City.

The 7th edition of the biennial award also honoured Cape Town (South Africa), Melbourne (Australia), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), and Wellington (New Zealand) for their contributions to the creation of liveable, vibrant and sustainable urban communities around the world.

The Summit brought together global leaders, industry movers and shakers, innovators, and up-and-coming young leaders and entrepreneurs to envision and shape the future of urban development.

Eduardo Clark, Head of Mexico City’s Digital Innovation Agency, received the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize 2024 from President Tharman on behalf of the city. The award ceremony, held on June 3 at The Clifford Pier at The Fullerton Bay Hotel, was attended by international industry leaders, mayors, and city leaders.

Mexico City received this prize for effectively addressing complex urban challenges and achieving transformational progress within a relatively short period of five years.

The city introduced new programmes, while revitalising existing ones, to bring about significant advancements in urban renewal and regeneration; environmental sustainability; public transportation; and digitalisation for the benefit of its residents across all strata of society.

Cape Town, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, and Wellington received Special Mentions for their achievements and best practices in city management.

Jointly organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Centre for Liveable Cities, the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize honours outstanding achievements and contributions to the creation of liveable, vibrant, and sustainable urban communities around the world. More details at www.leekuanyewworldcityprize.gov.sg.

This year’s Summit was held under the theme ‘Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Rejuvenate, Reinvent, Reimagine’, bringing together more than 40 exhibitors and presenters. They showcased a diversity of projects and urban solutions through physical booths and concept pitches at the City Innovators stage.

Recurring Themes that emerged at WCS 2024

- Innovation enables cities to address complex urban challenges. Cities must invest in research capabilities to drive innovation, which will in turn translate into new and effective solutions to address common challenges.

- Embracing international collaboration is vital in shaping the urban landscapes of tomorrow. Cities must remain open to adapting and incorporating insights and best practices from around the world. Benefits from international collaborations can be leveraged upon to address common challenges and build a collective future of greater liveability and sustainability.

- Partnerships and collaborative ecosystems are key in addressing urban challenges. Cities must actively involve its citizens and stakeholders in the planning of its living environment and urban policies. A more engaged citizenry lays the groundwork for a strong partnership between government and citizens, translating into better policy outcomes and stewardship of resources.

In addition, a total of eight Memoranda of Understanding and agreements were inked at WCS 2024. More information on the World Cities Summit is available at https://www.worldcitiessummit.com.sg/

