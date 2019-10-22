Woman living with 300 rats gives them up for adoption

A woman from San Diego is giving up her 300 pet rats for adoption. The woman had been living in a van.

She had started with two pet rats, the rats were found clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the San Diego Humane Society went to the woman's van near Del Mar on 8th October.

Capt. Danee Cook said the woman wasn’t hoarding rats since rats can reproduce every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter, the situation had gotten out of hand.

Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.

The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.