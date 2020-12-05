With 2,25,201 new cases, it’s a dark COVID winter in US

Setting a new grim record, the US reported 225,201 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic in the country, currently the worst-hit in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure on Friday increased the overall caseload to 14,343,430, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update on Saturday.

In the same period, the country also reported 2,506 new fatalities, which increased the total coronavirus death toll to 278,605, according to the CSSE.

The two tallies are the highest in the world.

The country on Wednesday had set a world record of single-day case count, as 196,227 new cases were reported and hospitalizations exceeded 100,000 for the first time.

Meanwhile, For the third time in a week, the Los Angeles County in the US broke the record for the number of single-day confirmed coronavirus cases amid an unabated resurgence.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 8,860 new cases of coronavirus and 60 fatalities, which increased the metropolitan area's overall infection tally and death toll to 430,583 and 7,842, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Home to over 10 million people, the Los Angeles County is the most populous in the US.

Its previous single-day high of 7,854 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Thursday.