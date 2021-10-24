Will not let Kabul soil to be used against others: Taliban

Afghanistan's acting Minister of Defence Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that the national army of Afghanistan will be delivering the message of peace to the people in Afghanistan and the world, Khaama Press reported.

Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid in his recent voice message said that they are making sure that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any other country in the region and world.

Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid in his 30s, son of the Taliban founder Mullah Muhammad Omar Mujahid is the youngest minister in the Taliban's caretaker cabinet.

He said that they are working to establish an army, equipped with advanced weaponry that will have land and aerial capability and will defend the homeland with the highest morale.

"We assure the people of Afghanistan that the army of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will protect all their national interests", said Mujahid, as per the report.

The acting defence minister also said that the army will be responsible to protect all of Afghanistan's borders and will not allow anyone to invade the soil.

He also said that they protect Afghanistan's integrity against occupation during the past two decades and will do so again, the report said.

Mujahid made sure about the normal military and civil activities of the ministry of defense at a time when there is no sign of a national army after the previous one collapsed.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:37 PM IST