Why Muharram is celebrated and some wishes to share with loved ones

Muslims across the world are observing Muharram, the most holy month after Ramadan. In some countries the Islamic New Year begins from today that is August 31 and in some countries it is September 1 depending on the different time zones and the dates on which the New Year moon is sighted.

The month of Muharram is considered to be most holy month because many Islamic events were observed. The 10th day of Muharram which is also known as Ashura is an prominent day for Muslims as it marks the day Nuh (Noah) left the Ark and prophet Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God, crossing the Red Sea with his people.

Some sects of Muslims such as Sunni and Shia Muslims observe the month differently. For Shia Muharram commemorates the death of the Prophet Mohammad’s grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali.

Since this month is one of the most holy months for Muslims across the nation, here are some wishes to share with loved ones.

· My admiration for the noble sacrifice of Imam Hussain as a martyr abides, because he accepted death and the torture of thirst for himself, his sons and for his whole family but did not submit to unjust authorities.

· May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens and in the Earth. Have a blessed Muharram.

· May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens and in the earth. Have a blessed Muharram.

· All people are great person. We only have to look on their behaviour not on this that who are they or from where they belong. This Muharram remove barriers and celebrate happy Muharram together.

· Today’s sunset was the last sunset of this Islamic year. I pray that all your worries set down with this sunset- and New beam of new year spread happiness in your Life. (Ameen) ‘Happy New Islamic Year’.

· Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with him. Happy Muharram