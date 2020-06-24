Why Black Lives Matter protests in America didn’t lead to a spike in coronavirus cases

Well, we are aware of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month following which protests across US began taking place even during a pandemic. We are sure that yuo'd be wondering how COVID-19 cases have not surged during these protests? We have the details of what possibly could be the reason.

It has been over three weeks that scores of Americans went to the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd. Despite thousands of people thronging the streets every day, the protests havent really led to a surge in cases - leading to speculations that social distancing rules are not so important if people are wearing masks. Well, the protesters wore masks during the protests, reported BuzzFeed News.

However, jumping to conclusions is not really a good idea, experts believe. Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Kate Grabowski, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University said that it is good news that there hasn't been surge in the cases during this time adding, "all that we have learned from the epodemiology of the virus tells us that people who are in close proximity with people who are infected are at risk."