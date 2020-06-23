'Where do you draw the line?': Trump's spokesperson expresses outrage over defacement of Gandhi statue in the US

US President Donald Trump's spokesperson has expressed outrage at the defacement of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington during protests against police brutality.

For the protesters, "apparently the line goes all the way to Gandhi", Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday commenting on the spree of defacing and damaging statutes sweeping the nation.

Gandhi's statue was defaced with personal insults to him and an unprintable anti-India slogan on June 2.

Asked about demands by protesters against police brutality and their supporters to remove some statues, she said: "What we're seeing across the country is really quite confusing, because you're seeing statues defaced, like Gandhi's statue defaced and Ulysses S Grant's statues."

Before becoming President, Grant was the US commanding general during the civil war leading the fight against the secessionist confederate states that opposed the abolition of slavery.

His statue was pulled down by anti-racism protesters on San Francisco on June 19.