Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian Teen With UAE Golden Visa Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest During Diwali In Dubai | X

Dubai: An 18-year-old Indian student from Middlesex University Dubai, Vaishnav Krishnakumar, died of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in the city. He collapsed during the festivities and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Authorities confirmed the cause of death as cardiac arrest. The Dubai Police Forensic Department has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Arrangements are being made to repatriate Vaishnav’s body to Kerala for the last rites. His family said that he had no known heart ailments.

X/@gemsoois

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar?

Vaishnav Krishnakumar was born and raised in Dubai. His parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, are long-term residents of the UAE, with his father having worked there for more than 20 years. Vaishnav also had a younger sister, Vrishti Krishnakumar.

Relatives in Kerala recalled the family’s last visit two years ago for the housewarming ceremony of their newly built home. “They rarely visited Chennithala. The last time they came here was two years ago. Vaishnav and his sister were born and brought up in Dubai. He was a smart and intelligent boy with most of his friends there,” a relative told PTI.

His Education and Achievements

Vaishnav was pursuing his first year of BBA in Marketing at Middlesex University Dubai and was an alumnus of GEMS Our Own Indian School. He was a recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, a long-term residence visa that allows foreigners to live, work, and study in the UAE for five or ten years without requiring a local sponsor.

v

According to his LinkedIn profile, Vaishnav held significant leadership roles in the Model United Nations (MUN) Club. He served as President and previously as Vice President of the club, chaired several MUN committees, and won multiple awards for Best Delegate and Best Chair.

Vaishnav’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and the student community in Dubai shocked.