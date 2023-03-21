Who is Siddique Jan? Bol news journalist arrested by Pakistani police in Judicial complex violence case

Siddique Jan | Dawn News

Siddique Jan, BOL News Islamabad Bureau Chief, was arrested yesterday from his office by the police in a judicial complex violence case. This has triggered a strong reaction from the nation. He was picked up from his office by the police yesterday and taken away in a private vehicle to an undisclosed location.

The Islamabad police said on Tuesday that Jan had been apprehended in connection with the violence and rioting that erupted outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) when former premier Imran Khan attended a hearing related to the Toshakhana case.

Who is Siddique Jaan?

Currently, Siddique Jaan is working as the Bureau Chief at BOL News in Islamabad. He is also a political analyst at 'Ab Pata Chala,' the prime time show of BOL News.

Jan has also worked as a special correspondent at 'Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga' a famous show of BOL News, in the past. He has also worked as a political analyst at Public News.

Jan started his professional career in mainstream media as a social media coordinator in 2015 at 92 News HD, where he started to perform research for Fawad Chaudhry and Dr Farrukh Saleem.

He has covered and reported on all the major cases in the last 5 years, including the Fake Accounts case against former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the Panama case against former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Initially, Jan was a Supreme Court Reporter, and he has closely observed the era of judicial activism with Justice Saqib Nisar, as honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan.