Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran's New Supreme Leader Ready To Face US & Israel Amid Escalating Tensions |

Tehran: Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic by Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts, according to Iranian state media. The announcement, reported by the state broadcaster Press TV on social media platform X, marks a historic and controversial leadership transition in the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second-oldest son of Iran’s longtime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has been a relatively low-profile but influential figure within Iran’s political and religious establishment for years. Following the decision, the Assembly of Experts called on Iranians to maintain unity and pledge their support to the newly appointed leader.

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Born on September 8, 1969, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, Mojtaba is the second of six children in the Khamenei family. He completed his secondary education at the Alavi School in Tehran. At the age of 17, he briefly served in the military during the Iran–Iraq War, the eight-year conflict that deeply shaped Iran’s security outlook and intensified mistrust toward the United States and Western countries that supported Iraq.

In 1999, Mojtaba moved to the religious centre of Qom to pursue advanced Islamic studies. Notably, he only began wearing clerical clothing around that time, an unusual move given that many clerics enter seminaries earlier in life. Despite years of study, Mojtaba has long been considered a mid-ranking cleric, a factor some analysts viewed as a potential obstacle to his rise to the country’s highest authority.

However, in recent days, several Iranian media outlets and figures close to the establishment have begun referring to him as “Ayatollah,” a senior clerical title typically associated with scholars qualified to teach advanced theological courses. Observers believe the shift may have been intended to strengthen his religious credentials ahead of the leadership transition. A similar rapid elevation occurred in 1989 when Ali Khamenei himself was promoted to the rank of Ayatollah after becoming Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba's Entry Into Politics

Mojtaba first drew widespread public attention during Iran’s 2005 presidential election, which brought hardline politician Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power. Reformist candidate Mehdi Karroubi accused Mojtaba of influencing the election through networks linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia, allegations that resurfaced during the disputed 2009 vote that sparked the mass protests known as the Green Movement.

Now assuming Iran’s top leadership role, Mojtaba Khamenei is widely expected to maintain the hardline policies associated with his father’s rule. However, he faces the immediate challenge of stabilising the Islamic Republic amid economic hardship, political unrest and escalating regional tensions.

His leadership also comes with heightened security risks. Israel’s defence minister recently warned that whoever succeeded Ali Khamenei would become 'an unequivocal target for elimination,' showing the volatile environment surrounding Iran’s new supreme leader.