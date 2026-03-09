Iran Leadership Change: Mojtaba Khamenei Named New Supreme Leader After Death Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed the new Supreme Leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts | X

Tehran [Iran], March 9: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, has been appointed Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported.

In a post on X, Press TV said, "Iran's Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic."

Background of Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei. According to Al Jazeera Breaking News, Iran's Assembly of Experts has called upon the Iranians to maintain unity and pledge support to Khamenei.

Israeli media described Mojtaba as having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran.

US sanctions and allegations

In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated for representing the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

The US Treasury further said that the then Supreme Leader had delegated a part of his leadership responsibilities to Mojtaba Khamenei, who worked closely with the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and also the Basij Resistance Force (Basij) to advance his father's destabilising regional ambitions and oppressive domestic objectives.

It had also been reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has access to luxury properties in London and accounts in the UK, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Trump's remarks on Iran's leadership

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint military strike last week, as reported by Axios.

In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of its former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation.

He also criticised the possible succession of the son of the late supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is widely viewed as a leading contender for the position.

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said, as quoted by Axios.

Trump described Mojtaba Khamenei as "unacceptable" and said he would prefer a leader who could bring "harmony and peace" to Iran, warning that a continuation of his father's policies could lead to renewed conflict with the United States in the future.

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," the US President added, according to Axios.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)