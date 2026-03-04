'Officially Denied': Iran Consulate In Mumbai Debunks Reports Of Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's Supreme Leader

The Iran Consulate in Mumbai on Wednesday debunked reports stating that Iran’s ruling clerical body chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.
Taking to its official handle on X, the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai, said, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran’s Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied." Mojtaba is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei and has long been viewed by analysts as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure within Iran’s political system