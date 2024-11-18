Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth: Iran's Next Supreme Leader And Successor To Billion-Dollar 'Financial Empire'

Iran is all set for a tectonic shift amid the crises inside and outside the country. As per reports from Iranian media houses, the incumbent Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, who has held the most consequential position in the Shia-dominant country, is set to step down.

As per reports, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is all set to take over the reigns from his father.

85-year-old Ali Khamenei has held the position in Iran since the death of the first supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini. Given his advanced age, discussions over his succession have been in the headline for a long time now.

Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Ali Khamenei, is a Shia cleric himself and has reportedly been groomed to take over the reigns, ever since reports of the Supreme Leader's "retirement' came along. This will be for the first time in the Islamic Republic's 45-year-old history, that a blood relative will be taking over the reigns.

Mojtaba Khamenei is reported to have major stakes in Tehran-based Ayandeh Bank. The bank was established as a public shareholding company in April 2013. The bank was listed in June 2015 on the Iran Fara Bourse Securities Exchange. The exchange itself has a market cap of USD 484 billion.

When it comes to the bank, it is headed by Bahman Eskandari.

The bank has other wholly owned subsidiaries, including Sanjesh Omid Ayandeh, an Investment Consulting and Financial Services Company, Ertebat Farda, and Electronic Commerce Company, and Ayandeh Bank Brokerage Company.

The bank itself is estimated to have assets worth USD 380 million, over which Mojtaba Khamenei may have some control.

Empire Worth 95 Billion

When we look at other possible avenues of revenue for junior Khamenei and the future Supreme Leader of Iran, we have to take cognisance of Ali Khamenei and his resources.

As data or information on the same is not transparent, a lot of the knowledge attained is truncated and cannot be fully verified. One report from Reuters claimed that Ali Khamenei controlled a financial empire worth a staggering USD 95 billion in the oil-rich country. Ali Khamenei has 6 children, including Mojtaba Khamenei. Along with his other two cleric brothers, Mostafa and Masoud, Mojtaba Khamenei is said to have a sway over this mammoth fortune.

Assets Worth USD 200 Billion

Beating and dwarfing the USD 95 billion worth, US officials claimed that the family controls a voluminous empire worth USD 200 billion. Iran has a GDP of USD 388 billion.

This transition comes at a crucial juncture, as Iran is bound by crises from the inside and the outside. Inside, there is growing resentment over the draconian policies subjugating people, especially women. In addition, the Iranian economy has been in tatters for years, adding to the agony of ordinary Iranians.

Outside, the Islamic revolution that is often marred by sanctions is now looking at the undesirable prospect of a full-blown conflict with Israel in the company of the United States.