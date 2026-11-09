Who Is Lori Mills? The Woman Married To Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Since 1985 | X @iamthelmalouise

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, acknowledging that he had an extramarital relationship. His confession has since sparked widespread discussion about his personal life across social media platforms.

The admission comes amid an internal investigation into whether Huang was the subject of a "foreign intelligence effort", following a media report that associated him with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of sharing information with Beijing.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no justification for what I did," Huang wrote in a letter addressed to Nvidia employees.

Amid the controversy, attention has also turned towards his decades-long marriage to Lori Mills, with whom he has largely maintained a private family life.

The two first crossed paths in the early 1980s while studying at Oregon State University. According to Vietnam.vn, Huang was 17 when he approached Mills and asked her to become his laboratory partner.

What began as an academic partnership eventually developed into a romantic relationship. The couple married in 1985, the same year Mills graduated with a degree in electrical engineering.

Mills reportedly began her professional career as a microchip designer at Hewlett-Packard before leaving the corporate world to devote more time to her family and philanthropic interests.

The couple has two children, a son and a daughter. According to Reuters, their daughter, Madison Huang, holds the position of senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms at Nvidia. Their son, Spencer Huang, oversees robotics software products.

Despite Huang's growing prominence in the global technology industry, the couple has largely kept their personal lives away from the public eye. In 2007, they founded the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, an initiative focused on advancing education, healthcare and research in cutting-edge technologies.

In his message to employees on Sunday, Huang acknowledged his infidelity and accepted "full responsibility" for his conduct.

Mills, meanwhile, has yet to issue a public response to her husband's admission or the investigations surrounding the matter.

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