Full Text: Nvidia's Jensen Huang Email Admitting Affair, Says 'I Hope I Can Earn Back Your Trust'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Asked To Brief Congress Over Reported Ties To Alleged Chinese Spy | X/ @quechao7

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to employees that he was unfaithful to his wife, as the company's board opened an independent investigation into reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

In a company-wide email, Huang apologised to his family, colleagues, board, partners and shareholders. The board said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, for 41 years.

The email does not say who the affair was with. The board's probe follows an October 29 New York Times report that US intelligence agencies concluded Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive close to Huang, was passing information to Beijing. According to that reporting, officials did not believe Jensen Huang knew she was allegedly working for Chinese intelligence. Those findings are anonymously sourced and disputed by Nvidia and China. No public evidence shows that Huang passed sensitive information to Chinese intelligence or violated US export restrictions.

In its statement, the board said it was acting in light of recent reporting that Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang said he supports the investigation and will cooperate fully.

Here is the full text of Huang's email:

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at Nvidia, including those I have worked alongside for decades, our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.