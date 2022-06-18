Who is Islamic State–Khorasan Province group that attacked Kabul Gurudwara?

Terrorists belonging to the ISIS-Khorasan terror group, on Saturday morning, attacked the revered Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. | ANI

In a breaking development, terrorists belonging to the ISIS-Khorasan terror group, on Saturday morning, attacked the revered Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. They launched multiple explosions, open fired at the Sikh people present at the religious place.

Later, taking to Twitter, Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reported that all the terrorists were killed by Afghan soldiers and the Gurudwara is now under the control of Afghan police forces.

Who are the ISIS-Khorasan militants?

Islamic State-Khorasan Province is considered to be the most violent of all the militant groups based in Afghanistan. The terror group was set up in January 2015 at the rise of ISIS power in Iraq and Syria.

The group recruits militants from Afghanistan as well as Pakistan, especially from their rival group, Taliban that took over the country in August 2021.

According to BBC, the group initially had over 3,000 militants, however, they have also suffered great losses in fights with the US, the Taliban, and also Afghan security forces.

IS-KP is known for continuously targeting politicians, security forces, minority communities, girls' schools, maternity wards, and others.

IS-KP threatens to attack India

Recently, the IS-KP also threatened to attack India over sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remark on Prophet Mohammed.

Sharing a video via its mouthpiece AlAzaim foundation, the Islamic terror group threatened to attack Hindus over the ongoing blasphemy row and demolition of a part of a mosque in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. According to the Khorasan Diary, the video featured an Indian suicide bomber.

