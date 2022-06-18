Kabul Gurudwara Attack: All suspected ISIS terrorists neutralised by Afghan soldiers; 1 Sikh elderly killed

Twitter/@mssirsa

In the breaking development, all the terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Afghanistan's Kabul city, are neutralised by Afghan soldiers. The Gurudwara Sahib is now under Afghanistan Police control and further updates on missing Sikhs are awaited.

At least one civilian was killed and three security personnel injured after three explosions ripped through a gurdwara. An elderly person, Sawinder Singh, aged over 60-62 years, was a resident from Ghazi and was a member of the Sikh community killed in the brutal attack.

The Sikh holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib has also been safely evacuated from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Terrorists attack Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul

On Saturday morning, Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul was attacked by terrorists. Several blasts and gunfire occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video after the blasts.

India World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhoke, in a tweet, informed that the terrorists are suspected to be a part of the terror organization, ISIS-Khorasan.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the attack but did not provide further details or say whether there were casualties, The Associated Press reported. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Ministry of Interior have confirmed the blasts and said a group of armed insurgents entered the gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan area.

"Before entering, the enemy attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment," the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, a car bomb was also detonated by the insurgents before it reached its target. "Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated a car bomb before reaching the target."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MEA condemns the attack

Indian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the stranded, injured and killed people in the Gurudwara. MEA, in a tweet, said that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar incident took place in October 2021

Several months after Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, unknown gunmen had stormed the same Gurudwara, vandalising the property. Since then, the Afghan Sikhs have been appealing to the Indian government for the rescue. Reportedly, at least 150 Afghan Sikhs are still stranded in the country.

In March 2020, the ISIS terrorist group killed at least 25 people from the Punjabi community after they open fired at the Gurudwara Guru Har Rai Sahib in Kabul.