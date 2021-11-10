Who is Asser Malik, husband of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai?

Taking everyone by surprise, Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday announced that she has tied the knot with her partner Asser Malik whom the 24-year old has been dating for a long time.

Announcing the news on twitter, she even shared a couple of pictures from her wedding ceremony which took place at her Birmingham home in the presence of family members.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai tweeted.

It is for the first time that the young women's rights activist has introduced her husband to the world, leaving people curious to know more about her man.

Who is Asser Malik?

While Malala is a world-renowned activist, her life-partner Asser Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) according to a report in DNA.

Malik joined PCB in May 2020, as per his LinkedIn profile and his Instagram account features many pictures from various cricketing events.

Before working with the PCB, Malik held a high-ranking position in an amateur league that reinvigorated Pakistani interest in the sport of cricket.

Asser also served as a managing director of a player-management agency and team owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand, as per ESPN cricinfo.

He has worked as an operational manager with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans and also ran a player management agency.

Malik completed his graduation in economics and political science in 2012 (2008-2012) from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

He has also been associated with theatres as he also noted that he served as the President of an organisation that did theater productions, called the 'Dramaline.'

Though it can not be clearly said since when Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai have known each other but the young couple have at least known each other since June 2019, since Malik had shared a group selfie on his Instagram account of him cheering for Pakistan cricket team at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham and Malala was seen with him.

Malala Yosafzai -

Malala Yousafzai, now 24, claimed international recognition for her efforts against the Taliban's attempts to stop girls from going to school. At 15, she was shot in the head by Taliban and flown to UK to receive treatment. Since then she has been living in the same country. In 2014, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest to be bestowed with this honour.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:40 AM IST