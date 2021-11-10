Netizens flood Twitter with warm wishes as #Malala Yousafzai ties knot in Birmingham

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has confirmed that she had tied the knot in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai tweeted.

Malala wore a tea pink outfit paired with simple jewellery. Her husband Asser wore a simple suit and matched his tie to her outfit.

Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also posted on Twitter about the news.

"It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah," he wrote on twitter.

Yousafzai, an advocate for girls' education, survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old when they shot her in the head.

Since then the Oxford graduate has become a global figure promoting education for girls.

In October 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for actively supporting girls' right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in northern Pakistan following which she left the country and shifted to Birmingham, UK.

Malala also underlined the importance of girl's education, calling it a 'social movement' and vowed that she would continue to advocate it in her home country.

At the age of 17, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to and struggle for promoting education for children. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist.

(With inputs from ANI)

As Malala announced all about her small nikkah ceremony which took place at Birmingham home, netizens immediately took to Twitter to send their love and regards.

Have a look:

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:35 AM IST