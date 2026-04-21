White House Clarifies JD Vance Has Not Departed For Pakistan As US-Iran Ceasefire Deadline Nears

US Vice President JD Vance | YouTube - @WhiteHouse

The White House on April 21 clarified that US Vice President JD Vance has not left for Pakistan and is currently attending policy meetings, according to Reuters. This comes as the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is scheduled to expire on Wednesday (April 22).

This comes after Pakistan’s Information Minister said that Iran is yet to provide formal confirmation regarding its attendance at the talks with the United States in Islamabad.

Following the White House’s clarification about US Vice President JD Vance’s whereabouts, the delay has raised fresh concerns over the progress of diplomatic engagement and the seriousness with which both parties are working toward the ongoing truce. With time running out, attention is now on whether the talks will proceed as planned or whether a different outcome will emerge after the deadline expires.