Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List | X/Altered by FPJ

The State of Palestine is now recognised by 157 of the 193 United Nations member states, amounting to 81% of the international community, along with observer-state Holy See.

This new wave of recognition at the 80th UN General Assembly session highlights a significant shift in global diplomacy amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 65,000 Palestinians, and continues to do so.

New Recognitions in 2025

France, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Andorra and Belgium formally recognised Palestine at the UN General Assembly 2025. They joined Canada, Australia and Portugal, as well as the United Kingdom, which confirmed its recognition, earlier on Sunday (September 21).

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and of a two-state solution.”

These declarations mark 11 new recognitions this year, including Mexico, and 20 since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began in October 2023. The decisions by Western powers long seen as close allies of Israel reflect its growing isolation as settlement expansion continues in the occupied West Bank and Gaza faces a complete destruction.

Here's a list of all the 157 countries, including a non-observer state, that have recognised Palestine as a state:

Israel's Reaction to a Majority Recognition

Recognition does not end the war or occupation but strengthens Palestine’s global standing. It enables Palestinians to open embassies with full diplomatic status, pursue trade agreements, gain support at international forums, and approach the International Criminal Court.

Israel dismissed the summit on Palestinian statehood as a “circus”. Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon said such moves “reward terrorism”, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the recognition of a Palestinian state as a “prize” for Hamas, insisting it “will not happen”.