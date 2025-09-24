 Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWhich Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List

Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List

Recognition does not end the war or occupation but strengthens Palestine’s global standing. It enables Palestinians to open embassies with full diplomatic status, pursue trade agreements, gain support at international forums, and approach the International Criminal Court.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List | X/Altered by FPJ

The State of Palestine is now recognised by 157 of the 193 United Nations member states, amounting to 81% of the international community, along with observer-state Holy See.

This new wave of recognition at the 80th UN General Assembly session highlights a significant shift in global diplomacy amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 65,000 Palestinians, and continues to do so.

New Recognitions in 2025

France, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Andorra and Belgium formally recognised Palestine at the UN General Assembly 2025. They joined Canada, Australia and Portugal, as well as the United Kingdom, which confirmed its recognition, earlier on Sunday (September 21).

FPJ Shorts
'Not Opening On September 30': Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Delayed, Confirms Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik; VIDEO
'Not Opening On September 30': Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Delayed, Confirms Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik; VIDEO
Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List
Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List
US President Donald Trump Calls China & India 'Primary Funders' Of Ukraine War Over Russian Oil Purchases At UNGA
US President Donald Trump Calls China & India 'Primary Funders' Of Ukraine War Over Russian Oil Purchases At UNGA
'Harbouring UN-Proscribed Terrorists, Bombing Own People': India's Tears Into Pakistan At UNHRC Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes By PAF; VIDEO
'Harbouring UN-Proscribed Terrorists, Bombing Own People': India's Tears Into Pakistan At UNHRC Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes By PAF; VIDEO

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and of a two-state solution.”

Read Also
Explained: Why US 'Veto' Continues To Block Palestine's UN Membership Despite Recognition By 151...
article-image

These declarations mark 11 new recognitions this year, including Mexico, and 20 since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began in October 2023. The decisions by Western powers long seen as close allies of Israel reflect its growing isolation as settlement expansion continues in the occupied West Bank and Gaza faces a complete destruction.

Here's a list of all the 157 countries, including a non-observer state, that have recognised Palestine as a state:

Israel's Reaction to a Majority Recognition

Recognition does not end the war or occupation but strengthens Palestine’s global standing. It enables Palestinians to open embassies with full diplomatic status, pursue trade agreements, gain support at international forums, and approach the International Criminal Court.

Israel dismissed the summit on Palestinian statehood as a “circus”. Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon said such moves “reward terrorism”, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the recognition of a Palestinian state as a “prize” for Hamas, insisting it “will not happen”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List

Which Are The 157 Countries That Recognise Palestine As A State? Here's The Full List

US President Donald Trump Calls China & India 'Primary Funders' Of Ukraine War Over Russian Oil...

US President Donald Trump Calls China & India 'Primary Funders' Of Ukraine War Over Russian Oil...

'Harbouring UN-Proscribed Terrorists, Bombing Own People': India's Tears Into Pakistan At UNHRC Over...

'Harbouring UN-Proscribed Terrorists, Bombing Own People': India's Tears Into Pakistan At UNHRC Over...

PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites...

PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites...

US President Donald Trump Calls Gaza Talks 'Very Successful' With Big Players Despite Disagreement...

US President Donald Trump Calls Gaza Talks 'Very Successful' With Big Players Despite Disagreement...