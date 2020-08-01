What the Dickens! Man who lost his penis to blood infection to have a new one grown on his arm

A man from Norfolk, England is making headlines for being the first one in the world to have a new penis grown on his arm after losing the original one to blood infection.
Malcolm Macdonald, a mechanic by profession was given an “extra two inches” by surgeons on his arm. However, due to several delays never got it transferred, and was left with an extra limb for four years.
According to a report by The Sun, Malcolm was diagnosed with a long-term perineum infection that developed into sepsis and turned his fingers, toes and penis black.
He was shocked when it just fell off in 2014, while his testicles remained intact. He just “picked it up and threw it in the bin.”
Professor David Ralph, an expert in phallus construction at London’s University College Hospital, had created a ‘bionic penis’ for Andrew Wardle (born without one). He explained the ‘arm-graft’ procedure to Malcolm.
Ralph said, "The penis on Mr MacDonald’s arm is a 'living breathing' part of his body and the wait will not affect the ability for it to be put in place. When it is fitted the patient will be able to pass water and have sexual intercourse once a penile implant is fitted."
Malcolm received funding and the procedure to grow a penis from his arm was commenced. However, things got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finally hopes to get it between his legs by the end of 2020.
He said: “It really feels like it is time to get it off. I can’t run because it waggles about. I can’t go swimming or wear a short-sleeve shirt. I can’t lie, having a penis on your arm for four years is a really strange thing to live with. But I am determined this penis will be ultimately used for what it was built for.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)