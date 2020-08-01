What the Dickens! Man who lost his penis to blood infection to have a new one grown on his arm

A man from Norfolk, England is making headlines for being the first one in the world to have a new penis grown on his arm after losing the original one to blood infection.

Malcolm Macdonald, a mechanic by profession was given an “extra two inches” by surgeons on his arm. However, due to several delays never got it transferred, and was left with an extra limb for four years.

According to a report by The Sun, Malcolm was diagnosed with a long-term perineum infection that developed into sepsis and turned his fingers, toes and penis black.

He was shocked when it just fell off in 2014, while his testicles remained intact. He just “picked it up and threw it in the bin.”