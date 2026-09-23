What Is The Wing Loong II? Inside The Chinese Drone Houthis Claim To Have Shot Down In Yemen | ANI

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday claimed that they had shot down a Chinese-made Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone allegedly operated by Saudi Arabia near Mocha in Yemen's Taiz Governorate.

Houthi rebels spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the drone was conducting what he described as "hostile missions" over the area when it was targeted. He said the UAV was brought down using "appropriate weaponry."

Saree said, "The Yemeni Armed Forces shot down a Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone belonging to the Saudi enemy while it was carrying out hostile missions over Mocha in Taiz Governorate. It was targeted with appropriate weaponry."

What Is The Wing Loong II?

The Wing Loong II is a Chinese Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). It is an enlarged and more advanced successor to the Wing Loong I, incorporating changes to its aerodynamic structure, onboard electronics and overall airframe.

The drone is designed for extended surveillance and reconnaissance missions but can also be equipped to conduct armed operations. China has developed the platform largely with the international defence market in mind.

A prototype of the Wing Loong II completed its first reported test flight in March 2017, spending 31 minutes in the air after taking off from an undisclosed location in northwestern China. Around the same time, reports said China was considering supplying up to 300 such UAVs to Saudi Arabia.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua had also reported that the drone secured a major overseas order even before its first test flight. However, AVIC and CADI did not identify the customer involved.

The Wing Loong II competes with other Chinese MALE UAVs available to foreign buyers, including the CH-4B developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Design And Structure

The Wing Loong II follows the general configuration of its predecessor but features a larger body. It has a narrow fuselage, a single main wing and a distinctive V-shaped tail, along with a lower stabilising fin.

Its landing system consists of two main wheels beneath the fuselage and another wheel beneath the nose. The drone has six external weapon mounting points, with three positioned beneath each wing, allowing it to carry different types of bombs, rockets and air-to-surface missiles.

A satellite communications antenna is installed on the upper forward portion of the fuselage. This system allows the UAV to exchange data with its ground control station during operations.

The drone is approximately 11 metres long, has a wingspan of 20.5 metres and stands 4.1 metres high.

Speed And Endurance

The Wing Loong II uses a turbocharged engine to power a three-bladed propeller positioned at the rear of the drone. It has a reported top speed of about 370 kmph and an operational radius of approximately 1,500 km.

Its endurance has been reported at up to 32 hours, allowing it to remain airborne for prolonged surveillance missions. Satellite communications further extend its ability to operate while maintaining contact with its ground-based operators.

Weapons And Surveillance Systems

One of the major improvements over the Wing Loong I is the Wing Loong II's increased ability to carry equipment and weapons.

The drone has a reported payload capacity of around 400 kg, while some specifications put its maximum load at approximately 480 kg. It can carry various guided bombs and missiles and has been displayed with weapons including the FT-9/50 50-kg bomb, GB3 250-kg laser-guided bomb and TL-10.

For intelligence, surveillance and targeting operations, the UAV can be fitted with an electro-optical sensor pod beneath the front section of its fuselage. The system combines daylight and infrared cameras, enabling operators to gather imagery in both normal daylight and low-light or nighttime conditions.

The combination of long endurance, surveillance equipment and weapons gives the Wing Loong II the ability to undertake reconnaissance missions as well as selected strike operations.

Ground Control

The Wing Loong II is operated remotely from a ground control station. Information collected by the aircraft's sensors can be transmitted back to operators, while commands and mission instructions are sent from the ground to the UAV through its communications link.

This allows operators to conduct surveillance and other missions without having personnel physically aboard the aircraft.

(With Inputs From ANI)