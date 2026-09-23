India-Canada Trade Talks Making ‘Good Progress’, Deal Targeted By G20: Canadian PM Mark Carney | VIDEO

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says India-Canada trade negotiations are progressing, with a deal targeted before the G20 summit | X - @MarkJCarney

New York, September 23, 2026: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday that trade negotiations with India were making “good progress”, with both countries seeking to conclude the talks by the G20 summit in mid-December.

Carney also said that, to his understanding, India had confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Canada around the same period, although an exact date had not been finalised.

🇮🇳🇨🇦 PM Modi to visit Canada in December



At a UN press briefing, Canadian PM Mark Carney confirmed that PM Narendra Modi will visit Canada in December on the sidelines of the G20 in the US.



Carney said India and Canada are “making good progress” on trade negotiations and… pic.twitter.com/aCB9356DTq — Common Sensei (@TheQuietSensei) September 23, 2026

Trade Talks Target G20 Deadline

“We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India,” Carney said at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Carney said he and Modi had committed to trying to conclude negotiations by the G20 summit, scheduled for December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Canada and India formally launched negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement in March, with both governments committing to completing the talks by the end of 2026.

LIVE: from the United Nations. • EN DIRECT : des Nations Unies. https://t.co/x4Vspy2fSQ — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 22, 2026

Canada Seeks To Diversify Trade

Carney wants Canada to double its trade with countries other than the US over the next decade. India forms part of a wider push to reduce Canada’s economic dependence on the US as relations with Washington deteriorate under President Donald Trump.

Canada has also been pursuing closer economic ties elsewhere. Carney recently welcomed the prospect of Canada becoming the European Union’s first associate member, arguing that stronger European ties could help prevent any single country from controlling Canadian markets or undermining its sovereignty.

Earlier this year, Canada also reached an agreement with China allowing a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles into the country at a substantially reduced tariff in return for China lowering tariffs on Canadian canola.

Ties Recover After Diplomatic Rift

The growing economic engagement between Canada and India follows a serious diplomatic dispute over the 2023 killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said there were credible allegations linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s killing. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police later alleged it had evidence linking Indian government agents to homicides and other acts of violence in Canada.

Trudeau also alleged that Indian diplomats had gathered information about Canadians that was subsequently passed to organised crime and resulted in violence. Canada expelled six Indian diplomats amid the dispute.

India denied involvement and accused Canada of harbouring Sikh separatists.

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Carney Moves To Rebuild India Ties

Carney has moved quickly to improve relations between the two countries.

His visit to India earlier this year marked the first bilateral visit by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2018.

The latest trade negotiations and the expected visit by Modi indicate continued engagement between the two governments following the earlier diplomatic rupture.

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