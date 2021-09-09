What is the significance of World Suicide Prevention Day 2021?

In today's fast and furious world, people suffer from depression, anxiety and loneliness. Which mostly results in suicide tendencies. We forget about actual caring and spreading love.

Suicide Prevention Day is an alarm which reminds about the most crucial and important topic suicide. It is observed on 10th September annually since 2003. It is an awareness providing worldwide action and commitment for the prevention of Suicide.

It is a joint initiative where The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) collaborates with World Health Organization (WHO) and World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH), they together hosts the World Suicide Prevention Day.

Awareness measures are observed and spread widely by various countries. Major factors such as poverty, unemployment, lack of love, ignorance, abuses, loneliness and hopelessness, unspoken feelings and emotions and many sociocultural factors are discussed.

According to most recent data provided by WHO, about 40,000 females of the global three hundred thousand female suicides and 150,000 males of the global half million male suicides, deliberately take their own life every year in Europe and America. Which consists of about thirty percent world population.

Every year the World Suicide Prevention Day is observed with a theme.

The world Suicide Prevention Day 2021 is based on the theme of ''Creating Hope through Action''. This is clearly indicating the need for collective actions to the most important health issue. The major goal is to address and prevent self-harm amongst people.

Suicide attempts and suicides leaves a greater impact not only on the individual but also on their families and friends. The day also focuses on the eradication of social stigma and increasing awareness and help-seeking platforms.

The overall aim of the initiative is to reduce the increasing numbers of suicides and suicide attempts.

ALSO READ Sadhguru with Central Academy for Police Training on World Suicide Prevention Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:57 PM IST