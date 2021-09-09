Sadhguru with Central Academy for Police Training on World Suicide Prevention Day

Coimbatore: One person ends their own life every 40 seconds around the world, and for every suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts, according to the World Health Organization.

As part of efforts to raise awareness about preventing suicides, Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, will provide guidance and insights on preventing suicide as well as developing mental health and emotional balance to over 1000 alumni of the Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) Bhopal on World Suicide Prevention Day. All other Institutes under Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and Central and State Police Institutes are also invited.

During the session on September 10, IPS officers and gazetted officers from across India will seek guidance from the yogi and mystic, who will speak in the online session between 4 PM and 5 PM IST as part of the Sadhguru In Challenging Times series. Watch the live session on Friday, September 10 at: isha.co/Sadhguru-CAPT.

The event will be moderated by Pawan Srivastava, Director, CAPT, while the panelists will include Balaji Srivastava, DG, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Kuldiep Singh, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG, Mukul Goyal, Uttar Pradesh DGP, G Vyjayanthi, Director of Prosecutions, Telangana, Sunil Singh, DGP, Prisons, Tamil Nadu, and Mithilesh Mishra, IAS, IG Prisons, Bihar.

In India, suicide is a growing and serious public health issue. The country recorded nearly 1.4 lakh suicide deaths in 2019, according to a latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. However, according to global bodies such as the WHO, and mental health experts, the issue is preventable with timely interventions.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:46 PM IST