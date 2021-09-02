Sadhguru Birthday Special: Best quotes on life, spirituality and beauty

Jaggi Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, is an Indian Yoga Guru and an author. He has enlightened many people with his words of wisdom. He was born on 3rd September, 1957, in Mysore, Karnataka.

Sadhguru has been teaching yoga in the southern India since 1982. In 1992, he established the 'Isha Foundation' near Coimbatore, which operates an ashram and yoga center. Sadhguru is involved in various activities in spirituality, education and the environment. He has not only left his mark on Indians, but many in the western countries also consider him as a spiritual guru.

Sadhguru has addressed many international summits including the United Nation's Millennium World Peace and World Economic Forum in 2007, 2017 and 2020.

In 2017, Sadhguru was honored with the India's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, by the government of India for his extraordinary contributions to social welfare.

Sadhguru is celebrating his 64th birthday on September 3.

Here are quotes by him:

"If you resist change, you resist life.”

― Sadhguru

“When pain, misery, or anger happen, it is time to look within you, not around you.”

― Sadhguru

“Too many people are hungry not because there is dearth of food. It is because there is dearth of love and care in human hearts.”

― Sadhguru

Advertisement

“Krishna says in the Gita, “The worst crime in the world is indecision.”

― Sadhguru

“If you think you are big, you become small. If you know you are nothing, you become unlimited. That’s the beauty of being a human being.”

― Sadhguru

''Learning to listen is the essence of intelligent living.”

― Sadhguru

“You have too much social influence upon you. You are not going by your own nature. People do so many nonsensical life-negative things because they don’t want to be left out of the scene around them.”

― Sadhguru

“If you think hundred percent logically, there is really no possibility of life.”

― Sadhguru

“There is so much adventure that only a youth can experience. Youth is not the time to languish in pleasure - youth is the time for exploration and adventure”

― Sadhguru

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:30 PM IST